undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Low to Mow a Michigan Lawn Before Winter: No More Than One Notch Below Your Usual Height
By Nora Lindqvist,9 days ago
Your mower is about to do its last job of the year, and the setting you pick matters. Many Michigan homeowners wonder if they should chop the grass short before snow arrives. Michigan State University Extension gives a calmer answer than a single magic number. Here is how to make the final cut work for your own lawn.