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What Floodwater May Leave Behind in Alabama Vegetable Beds and How to Assess It
By Loretta Tate,9 days ago
After a big storm, a garden bed can look fine once the water drains away. Still, some floods carry things you cannot see, like germs or chemicals from places far upstream. Whether that matters for your beds depends on where the water came from and what it touched. Here is how to size up the risk and decide what to toss, test, and replant.
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