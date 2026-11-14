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Say “Goodbye” to 455 Post Road E
By Werner Liepolt,2 days ago
WESTPORT–The Building Department has issued a permit to demolish the house at 455 Post Road E. The single-story ranch was built in 1966. It has 1,100-square-feet of living space, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The house sits on a ¾-acre lot adjacent to the former home of the Connecticut Humane Society, which is transitioning to a 30-unit residential development. The property traded hands in September for $6,000,000. Previously, it had sold for $3,500,000 in 2025. The property’s current assessment is $540,300.
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