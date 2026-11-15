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New bodycam video shows moments after college student’s 8-story fall from apartment window
By Justin BergerWale AliyuGray News staff,5 days ago
ATHENS, Ga. (ANF/Gray News) - Newly released video offers a closer look at the chaotic aftermath and miraculous survival of a Georgia college student who fell eight stories from her apartment window. Kristin Sargent, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Georgia, was dancing on furniture Sept. 26 when she...