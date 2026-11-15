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What Is Genesis? Who Makes Genesis Cars and Is One Worth Buying
5 days ago
Genesis is the luxury car brand of Hyundai Motor Group, the same South Korean group behind Hyundai and Kia, two of the biggest Korean car brands. Genesis cars are built to compete with Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi, and they usually undercut those brands on price while beating them on warranty. If you have seen a G80 or GV70 in traffic and wondered whether it is a rebadged Hyundai, a Korean luxury brand worth taking seriously, or something in between, this guide answers it model by model.