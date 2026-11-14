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Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Luke Fahey Earns First Win as Jeremiah Smith Makes History
By Blake Biscardi,4 days ago
COLUMBUS – Saturday’s forecast captured the fanbase’s feelings, starting cold and gradually warming as Ohio State got back in the win column against Northwestern. Ohio State’s slim postseason chances rest on Jeremiah Smith, who carried his team. In the first quarter, Smith added another record to his repertoire as the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yards leader. It came on a 22-yard catch, which later set up the first touchdown of the day for the Buckeyes.