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A Comeback for the Ages, a Finish to Forget: Mounties Fall to Southwestern in Playoff Opener
4 days ago
A Comeback for the Ages, a Finish to Forget: Mounties Fall to Southwestern in Playoff Opener. Walnut, Calif. — What began as a disastrous first quarter turned into a remarkable comeback before unraveling in the final minutes Saturday evening, as No. 3 Mt. San Antonio College surrendered 14 unanswered points in the final 2:10 to fall to No. 6 Southwestern College, 42-35, in the Southern California Regional Playoffs at Hilmer Lodge Stadium.