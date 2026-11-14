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Bridgewater State Claims Third Straight MASCAC Women's Volleyball Title
12 days ago
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. -- The threepeat is complete for the Bridgewater State University volleyball team. The top-seeded Bears won their third consecutive Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship Saturday afternoon. BSU defeated third-seeded Framingham State University, 3-0, at the Tinsley Center for its 14th straight victory over the past eight...