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Cornell finishes 2-1 at the Ram Duals
By David Roe,3 days ago
MOUNT VERNON – Cornell hosted the Ram Duels on Saturday inside Small Athletic and Wellness Center Arena, finishing the day 2-1. In the highlight match of the day Cornell faced off against #14 Chicago. The Rams jumped out to a 15-6 lead through 165-pounds, before falling 26-15. Sophomore Owen West got the Rams rolling against Chicago, pinning Matteo Littman in the third period at 125-pounds. At 133, Jayson Stevens upset #14 Matthew Barley in sudden victory 3-1.