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411’s TNA Destination X 2026 Preview
By Ryan Ciocco,5 days ago
Well, hello, fellow TNA fans, and welcome back to my expected and (somewhat) anticipated preview for Destination-X. Emanating from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA, the 2026 edition of Destination-X is the fourteenth in company history but is the first one to take place since 2017. As such, you can expect the company to dress this show up and make it feel important after having it covered in mothballs for years.
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