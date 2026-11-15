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Rey Fenix Reportedly Suffers Injury at Latest AAA Tapings
By Yash Mittal,5 days ago
In a concerning update, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix has reportedly suffered an injury at the latest AAA tapings. False Finish reported this evening that Fenix injured his hand while competing at the latest AAA tapings. Even though the luchador was able to finish the match, the report noted that he seemed to be favoring the injury throughout.