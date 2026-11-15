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The Grand Tour Episode 3 Recap: It’s OK To Be Kei
By Nick RiveraShantelle Santos,5 days ago
This episode starts off with the trio having a riveting, yet somehow relevant, discussion with James May about how burgers have gotten too big. Their tangent quickly shifts to the oversized nature of modern cars, and talks about having to climb through the trunk (or, as James May clarified, the boot) just to get into tight squeezes in parking lots.