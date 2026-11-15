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Marblehead family receives soldier’s Purple Heart 82 years after he died in Italy
By Will Dowd,5 days ago
Get our free local reporting delivered straight to your inbox. No noise, no spam — just clear, independent coverage of Marblehead. Sign up for our once-a-week newsletter. The papers came to Chris Jennings in a packet of documents after his father died four years ago. Among them were letters his father had sent the Army, starting in 2009, asking that Pvt. Willard M. Jennings be recognized for the wounds that killed him in Italy on Oct. 12, 1944. The first answer, Jennings said, was that the records had been lost in a fire.
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