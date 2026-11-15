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Warriors Fall In Straight Sets As Season Comes To A Close
4 days ago
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Merrimack College women's volleyball team came up short Saturday night versus the Marist Red Foxes in straight sets by scores of 32-30, 26-24, 25-21. It was a tough outcome for the Warriors from Poughkeepsie, as the first two frames went to extra points but did not go Merrimack's way. Freshman outside hitter Tami Afolalu shined for the Warriors in the defeat as the first year was able to record 15 kills through the three sets. Junior outside hitter Mckenna Shotwell added another double digit kill performance to her stellar junior season with 10 kills on the night.