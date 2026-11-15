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No. 25 Oklahoma State Blown Out 52-27 by No. 12 Texas Tech
By Zachary Lancaster,5 days ago
Welcome to Stillwater, Oklahoma! Sunday is the perfect day to shop, dine, stay, and play, the Stillwater way! Visit any of the dozens of retail shops, restaurants, convenience stores, and coffee shops and enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Stillwater business that is open on Sundays! Receive one entry for every $50 spent in participating Stillwater businesses on OSU home football game Sundays! Submit your receipts online at VisitStillwater.org, the collection box inside the 24/7 Visit Stillwater Visitor Center at 2617 W 6th Ave in Stillwater or mail them to the Visit Stillwater office!