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Maverick County Hospital District Promotes Diabetes Awareness as One in Five Adults Diagnosed
5 days ago
In an exclusive interview with the Eagle Pass Business Journal, Maverick County Hospital District Chief Executive Officer Nestor Bonilla encourages residents to prioritize diabetes prevention, early detection and proper management during National Diabetes Month in November, highlighting specialized care available locally. The Maverick County Hospital District’s awareness effort comes as...