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Kenneth Ray Wooten
13 days ago
Kenneth Ray Wooten, 76, of Trenton, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2026 with his family by his side. He was retired from U.S. Pipe following 22 years of service and he loved traveling with his family and was up for a ride at anytime. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Lige & Lille May Wooten and siblings, Clara Mae (Rudy) Hicks, Margaret (Raymond) Floyd, Edith Pangle, Lilly Catherine Humphrey, Lige, Jr., Walter, Earl, & Riley Wooten.