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Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith breaks Big Ten's all-time receiving record in win over Northwestern
By Andy Backstrom,4 days ago
Jeremiah Smith can catch pretty much anything, or anyone apparently. On Saturday, late in the first quarter of a 28-19 win over Northwestern, the Ohio State junior wide receiver surpassed Purdue's John Standeford for the Big Ten's all-time receiving record. Over four seasons from 2000-03, Standeford piled up 3,788 receiving...