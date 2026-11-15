undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Maverick County Families Struggling With Low Federal Minimum Wage Rate Amid Legislative Proposal to Increase It to $15 Per Hour in 2027
5 days ago
An Exclusive Report by Eagle Pass Business Journal. A proposal to raise the Texas minimum wage to $15 an hour could bring significant changes for working families in Eagle Pass and Maverick County, where low household incomes and persistent poverty have left many residents struggling to cover basic expenses. State...