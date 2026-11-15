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Utah State’s offense stalls in 30-13 loss to San Diego State
By BRIAN PREECE,5 days ago
SAN DIEGO, California – Utah State’s vaunted defense came back to earth against a punishing San Diego State rushing attack in a 30-13 loss Saturday night. The Aggies started fast in San Diego, scoring on their opening possession, but they didn’t reach the end zone again until the game was well out of reach. The loss eliminated Utah State from Pac-12 title game contention and left the Aggies needing to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.