undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dallas Glenn Chases Second Straight Pro Stock Title at 2026 NHRA Finals
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
Defending NHRA Pro Stock champion Dallas Glenn entered the 2026 season finale in Pomona with a commanding lead and a clear goal: secure his second straight title. After losing the championship to Greg Anderson by just 0.002 seconds in 2024, Glenn says he’s racing with less pressure—and focused on executing. He opened qualifying strong, collecting bonus points and moving closer to a first-round bye that could clinch the championship.