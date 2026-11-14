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Kalitta, Capps, Glenn, Herrera Lead NHRA Finals Qualifying
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
Doug Kalitta, Ron Capps, Dallas Glenn and Gaige Herrera took provisional No. 1 qualifying spots Friday at the NHRA Finals in Pomona, where weather canceled the second Top Fuel and Funny Car sessions. The opening results carry major championship stakes: Glenn’s bonus points strengthened his bid for a second straight Pro Stock title, while Herrera is set for a pivotal matchup with points leader Richard Gadson.