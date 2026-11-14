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Daytona Historics Set Stage for 2026 Classic 24-Hour Race
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
Friday’s Daytona Historics program delivered nearly 12 hours of racing, including three endurance events, as teams prepared for Saturday’s HSR Classic Daytona 24. Winners included Ben Myers in GT Challenge, Angus Rogers in the Legacy Enduro and Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss in Prototype Challenge. The 24-hour race starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, led by the Peter Auto Sixties Endurance cars.