undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Friday Racing Sets Stage for HSR Daytona Classic 24 at Daytona
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
Friday’s racing at Daytona wrapped up nearly 12 hours of track activity and set the stage for the HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour. The 24-hour race starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, led by 20 Peter Auto Sixties Endurance cars; a Ford and Mercury feature race is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. Friday winners included Ben Myers in Mission GT Challenge, Angus Rogers in the B.R.M. Legacy Enduro and the Cadillac DPi team of Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss in the HSR Prototype Challenge.