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Saint Joseph’s Prevails Over Penn in a Guard Spectacular Game
By phillycollegesports,4 days ago
Saint Joseph’s Wins Big Five Pod Opener 83 -77 Over Penn. In many ways the atmosphere at the Hagan Arena took everyone back to a Big Five game they remember. It was the noise in the building and the competitive aspect of the game that brought up memories. At the end Saint Joseph’s Hawks preserved their 83 – 77 victory over a game University of Pennsylvania Quakers. Each team had a big time scorer that both set a career-high in points in a single game. For the Hawks it was Khaafiq Myers getting 32 points. Penn got 30 from Michael Zanoni. But in a team game the Hawks got a little bit more.