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Hakaras Hatov: Frum Children Send Thank You Letter to Dell Family For Trump Account Contributions
By 5TC Team,4 days ago
Billionaire businessman Michael Dell shared a touching letter he and his wife received from five New York children after making a generous contribution to their future through Trump Accounts. The handwritten note thanked the Dells for believing in them and helping them get a head start on saving, promising to take good care of the gift and make them proud one day.