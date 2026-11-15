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Heart of the Beast Brings Brad Pitt and His Combat Dog Home on Digital as Veterans Day Tribute Takes Over Instagram
By Troy Anderson,5 days ago
Brad Pitt has survived plenty of questionable situations on screen, but Heart of the Beast gives him a particularly difficult assignment. Survive the Alaskan wilderness following a plane crash, protect his four-legged combat partner, and somehow make it home without becoming another cautionary tale about traveling somewhere that actively wants you dead.