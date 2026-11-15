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The Great Departure Brings Xavier Samuel and Sonal Sehgal Together in India on Digital November 20
By Troy Anderson,5 days ago
Two strangers meet aboard a train in India. They come from different backgrounds, carry their own emotional baggage, and find themselves questioning what they actually want from life. Fortunately, nobody appears to be transporting a mysterious briefcase or planning to hijack the train. Sometimes a movie can simply be about...