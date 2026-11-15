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Pet of the Week: Prince of the castle
By Sally Cragin,5 days ago
Presenting His Royal Catness, Prince! This handsome Van cat is currently at Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue (with sites in Winchendon and Templeton) where volunteers report he is friendly and outgoing. Frankly, I’m not surprised, because our therapy cat, Reggie (also adopted from Ahimsa) has precisely the same markings and is a very outgoing kitty. American “Van” cats are tabby cats with white fur and usually two black spots on their head (like motorcycle goggles), black spots on their back and flanks (like a Holstein cow), and a thick black tail.
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