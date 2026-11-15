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Colorado Springs Christian School finds their groove in 40-12 win over Denver Christian
By Dylan Foreman,5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Christian School will play Limon next in the 1A playoffs. KRDO is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...