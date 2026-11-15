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Pet Talk: What’s with all the coyotes?
By Sally Cragin,5 days ago
DEAR PET TALK: A couple of weeks ago, I saw a coyote in the morning in my backyard. We live near woods, but I was unnerved to see it. Why are they there?. DEAR CITY DWELLER: A single coyote is either a juvenile on its own, or one that has left the pack to forage. In our region, these are Eastern Coyotes (Canis latrans), and can be mistaken for dogs. The adults are more than double the size of gray foxes and stand 23 to 26 inches tall. Males and females are similar in size (34 to 37 pounds).