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Tempe Union sees proficiency growth but gaps remain
By Paul Maryniak, AFN Executive Editor,5 days ago
Tempe Union High School District students generally are making the academic progress expected of them, but results from a fall practice ACT assessment show that many juniors remain below proficiency benchmarks, particularly in mathematics. Only 24% of 11th-graders districtwide met the mathematics proficiency benchmark on the practice assessment, compared with...