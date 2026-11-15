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New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Shines in 2 Games in One Day
By Brett Peeples Jr.,5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jaron Pierre Jr. #10 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Smoothie King Center on November 14, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images) Getty.