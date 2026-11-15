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US Soccer discuss Sir Gareth Southgate as potential Mauricio Pochettino successor alongside top target Pep Guardiola
By Adhe Makayasa,5 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, Southgate has emerged on the governing body's radar as they search for a new leader following Pochettino's decision to return to the Premier League. American officials were informed late last week that the Argentine was in contention for the Old Trafford hotseat once he expressed a clear desire to join the Red Devils. Consequently, the hierarchy moved swiftly to draw up a contingency list of replacements.