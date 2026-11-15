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San Diego expert explains FAA's effort to modernize Air Traffic Control System
By Jeanette Quezada,5 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has requested and pursued a major air traffic control modernization for more than two decades. Friday’s nationwide ground stop brought the issue to the forefront of the conversation. The stoppage kept thousands of flights from taking off for hours, prompting questions and even concerns...