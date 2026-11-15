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Geñay Vaughn on Gino is $200,000 US Open CDI5* Grand Prix Champion with Victory in Freestyle Day After Capturing Grand Prix
By Advertorials,4 days ago
THERMAL, California, Nov. 14, 2026–Geñay Vaughn on Gino became the $200,000 US Open CDI5* Grand Prix champion Saturday night with victory in the Freestyle a day after capturing the Grand Prix. Germany’s Michael; Klimke on the American-owned Harmony’s Dante’s Peak was reserve champion. Geñay and...