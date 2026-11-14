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Isabell Werth on 10-Year-Old Viva Gold OLD Claims Victory in Stuttgart World Cup Freestyle on Personal Best Score
By Advertorials,2 days ago
STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 14, 2026–Isabell Werth on the 10-year-old Viva Gold OLD Saturday claimed victory with a smashing World Cup Freestyle on a personal best score to move closer to competing in her 27th Final in 35 years. Isabell, the most decorated equestrian in history and the Oldenburg stallion...