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Wells Council tackles lowering tax levy
5 days ago
The Wells City Council held a work session before their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 9 to discuss ways they may be able to reduce the proposed tax levy. At their last meeting in September, the council’s preliminary levy for next year showed a 25.1 percent increase over the previous year. After the budget work session, the council had worked the proposed increase down to 13.1 percent.