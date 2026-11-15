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50 years ago they were the State Champs
5 days ago
Fifty years ago, on a chilly 35-40 degree day on Nov. 6, 1976, the Blue Earth boys cross country team won the Class A Minnesota State Cross Country Meet. “We had a lot of sophomores and juniors on that team,” Dave Johnson, the Buccaneers cross country coach at the time, recalls. “They benefited from having some strong leaders like Bob Mehrof and Tom Bartley in previous years when they were freshmen and sophomores. We also had good leadership from our captains in 1976, Glenn Gaylord and Steve Russell.”