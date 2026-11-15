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Dana White Rips Judges for Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic Decision
By Adam Martin,5 days ago
UFC president Dana White ripped the judges for their scorecards in the Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic fight at UFC 334. It seemed like Holland would win a clear unanimous decision at the end of 15 minutes, but somehow, the judges went with a majority draw, as they scored the bout 28-28, 28-28, and 29-27 for Medic in what was a head-scratcher of a decision that left fans online confused about the scorecards.