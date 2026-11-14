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Teen of the Week: Williamstown’s Zoe King loves uplifting others with music
By Brett Dunlap,12 days ago
WILLIAMSTOWN - For Zoe King, singing a song represents something that can connect people. The 17-year-old senior at Williamstown High School sings with the school's concert choir and the girl's ensemble at the Smoot Theater. She has also sung the National Anthem at a number of local basketball games and is the backup singer for the local bluegrass band Laurel Creek.
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