undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shelia Faye McLeish
By Editorials,12 days ago
Shelia Faye McLeish, 68, of Marietta, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2026. Shelia was born on September 28, 1958, to the late Harold E. Bauman and Maxine K. Sugden Bauman in Parkersburg, WV. She was the youngest of 14 children. She graduated with the 1976 class of Parkersburg High School. She worked in retail at Kmart and Heck's as a young adult. On October 25, 1987, she married the love of her life Christopher McLeish and was blessed with two sons, Zachary and Nathan. She was a very hands-on mother and grandmother. She had a very special relationship with her grandchildren Keira and Colin. Never afraid to try her hand at any project or craft you could think of. She had such an active imagination and loved to read both on her own and with her grandkids. Shelia was an animal lover and loved to spend time sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds. She loved gardening, baking, sewing, writing and exploring history and genealogy.