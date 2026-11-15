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FB | ETBU’s Woodard Breaks Career Rushing TD Record as Tigers Fall in Season Finale to HPU
4 days ago
BROWNWOOD, Texas — The second half became the difference in the game as East Texas Baptist University (3-7, 1-4) fell in their final game of the season to Howard Payne University (6-3, 2-3) 56-40 on Saturday at Gordon Wood Stadium. ETBU gave up 28 points in the second half while scoring just six. Offensively, ETBU threw for 356 yards and scored six touchdowns, but gave up 652 yards of total offense to Howard Payne. Jack Crawford completed 30 of 47 attempts and EJ Stovall caught 10 passes for 208 yards for a career-high. Howard Payne finished with 652 yards at…