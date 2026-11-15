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#TIGERSWIN | WBB | ETBU Dominates Centenary Moving to 3-0
4 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. — Using a 10-0 first-quarter run to set the tone, East Texas Baptist University (3-0) dominated Centenary College (La.) (0-2) on Saturday, 91-39. ETBU shot 48.5%, finished with a 54-31 rebounding advantage and scored 40 points in the paint. Macey Jones scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting, added eight rebounds and blocked four shots. Marley Keith finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals while making 7 of 8 field goals. Aubrey Marjason recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Conley Gibson added nine points on three 3-pointers and collected four…