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Love in Its Purest Form: CCB Red Devils Legends Reunite at Baltimore City Community College
By Doni GloverNo Comments,4 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD — November 14, 2026 — I don’t know if I can effectively capture the moment, the afternoon, Saturday at Baltimore City Community College, in the gymnasium where former Community College of Baltimore (CCB) Red Devils basketball legends gathered. These were men who played for Coach Roger Dickens, and others whose basketball roots went back to Coach Jerry Phipps.