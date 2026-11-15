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#TIGERSWIN | VB | 4-TIME ASC CHAMPIONS
4 days ago
BELTON, Texas — Reverse sweeping No. 1 seed the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-7), No. 19 East Texas Baptist University (23-5) won their fourth consecutive American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship, 3-2 (18-15, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-9), rallying after dropping the first two sets. ETBU rallied in a spectacular way, taking the final three sets 25-21, 25-19, 15-9 and finishing with a 65-50 edge in kills. The four consecutive ASC Championships ties the most won in a row with Hardin-Simmons University who did it from 2010 to 2013. It is also the seventh ASC Tournament Championship for the program which is…