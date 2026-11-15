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Michigan loses again and the noise around Kyle Whittingham’s job grows as Oregon keeps playoff hopes alive
5 days ago
If you close your eyes and listen closely, you can hear the faint heartbeat of the Oregon Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. On the other hand, for Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham, the noise surrounding his job is deafening. No. 16 Oregon (7-3) beat Michigan (5-5) 31-7 on Saturday. The outlook for both teams couldn’t be more different.