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Let’s add some bugs to the menu!
By Mia Smitt, Peoria Times Columnist,5 days ago
We have some fancy names for certain styles of foods such as charcuterie for a tray of appetizers and étouffée for shrimp stew. Shall we move on to “entomophagy” for a nice selection of edible insects? “Ento” means insects and “phagy” means to eat. Will our diets include bugs in the foreseeable future? Anthony Bourdain, the late TV chef, would eat anything, but how about the rest of us?