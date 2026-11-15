undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week
By Noah Gordon,5 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a chilly Saturday, we can think warmer thoughts as we look ahead to the work week. Today will likely mark another day with temperatures in the 40s, just at or below average here for mid-November, with partly cloudy skies perhaps providing just enough sun to make a run to the upper 40s. We will still feature a north wind area wide this afternoon, but it won’t be as impactful as yesterday in terms of wind chill values.