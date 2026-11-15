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A Perfect SNL: John Mulaney Eviscerates RFK Jr, Then Puts on a Clever Musical in Return to Form Episode, With a Spot-on Phoebe Bridgers
By Roger Friedman,4 days ago
Everything about tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” was perfect. It mainly cascaded from John Mulaney’s hosting gig. He eviscerated Robert Kennedy Jr in an almost personal way. It was beautiful. Mulaney later outdid himself with one of his special musical parodies. The video is at bottom. Bowen...